Last Man Standing Ending With Season 9

(Photo: Last Man Standing / Fox)

Last Man Standing is officially coming to an end, for real this time. Fox announced on Wednesday that the previously Season 9 of Tim Allen multi-camera comedy will be the show’s last batch of episodes. Season 9 is on the programming schedule for a January debut, leading to the second time that Last Man Standing will come to an end. The show was originally on ABC but was cancelled in 2017 before Fox picked it up for a seventh season. Ultimately, Fox will have aired the show for three seasons. By the end of its run, Last Man Standing will have aired 194 episodes in total.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing,’” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment (via Variety). “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Allen, who many remember for his popular role on Home Improvement, starred as Mike Baxter. The character is the happily married father of three daughters who often finds himself in odd man out situations as the women run the house. Mike's wife is played by Nacy Travis, with Amanda Fuller, Kristin Baxter, and Molly McCook playing the daughters.

Allen weighed in on the decision to end Last Man Standing. “I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing,'” Allen said. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Last Man Standing earned an average of 9 million viewers per episode according to Fox in multi-platform viewing numbers, taking in a 111% increase when Live+Same Day audience numbers are counted.