One of The Last Of Us’s Lowest-Rated Episodes Is Actually Its Best

The Last of Us has delivered some amazing episodes over its two released seasons, but its very best installment is also one of the show’s lowest-rated episodes. HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games takes place in a world ravaged by a deadly fungal infection that turns people into zombie-like creatures. In The Last of Us Season 1, hardened survivor Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with transporting 14-year-old Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) across the country so that her immunity can serve toward a cure for the infection. The pair encounter immense danger, from infected monsters to hostile humans, throughout their journey. Joel and Ellie also develop a strong bond, prompting Joel’s extreme actions at the end of Season 1.

Across 16 released episodes, The Last of Us has impressed viewers most notably with its Season 1 finale, in which Joel massacres the Fireflies to save Ellie’s life, and the second episode of Season 2, which sees Joel shockingly die and Ellie vow to avenge him. Nonetheless, Season 1, Episode 7, titled, “Left Behind” outshines them all. The episode, written by Neil Druckmann and directed by Liza Johnson, is based on The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC — an expansion of the story released roughly a year after the main game. “Left Behind” flashes back to Ellie’s time with FEDRA months before meeting Joel. She spends a fun night with her close friend Riley (Storm Reid), yet the joy eventually devolves into despair. Surprisingly, “Left Behind” has a 7.3 rating on IMDb, which stands as the lowest score of The Last of Us Season 1 and ties for the fourth-lowest rating overall. Despite its mediocre reception, the Season 1 episode “Left Behind” skillfully and poignantly depicts a pivotal moment in Ellie’s past, providing amusement, horror, and heartbreak unlike any other episode of The Last of Us.

The Fantastic Storytelling of “Left Behind” Makes It the Best Episode of The Last of Us

In “Left Behind,” Riley breaks into Ellie’s room one night after disappearing for weeks. After sharing that she has joined the Fireflies, Riley invites Ellie for a night out together. The two descend upon an abandoned shopping mall, where Riley leads Ellie on a tour around the best spots. The friends ride a carousel, strike poses in a photo booth, and play games in an arcade, before Riley gifts Ellie a joke book. After trading a few silly puns with Riley, Ellie notices bombs on a nearby shelf and concludes that the mall has been serving as a station for the Fireflies. Ellie storms off, but Riley then reveals that she’s set to leave town and only wanted to spend one final night with her best friend.

Once the tension subsides, the two have a dance party. Their feelings for each other culminate when Ellie tells Riley not to leave and kisses her. The romantic atmosphere soon gives way to horror as an infected attacks. Ellie and Riley manage to kill the creature, but not before it bites both of them. Riley dejected and Ellie enraged, the two ponder what to do next, crying in each other’s arms. The episode ends with Ellie’s efforts to save an injured Joel in the present day.

Ellie and Joel’s relationship serves as the core of The Last of Us Season 1, however, “Left Behind” is an excellent deviation from the show’s primary storyline. By fixating on a past relationship of Ellie’s, the episode contextualizes her determination to save Joel, given that she once lost someone else she deeply cared about. “Left Behind” chronicles a lively teenage love story that also reflects the dismal world the characters live in. The episode immerses viewers in Ellie and Riley’s escapades to the point where it’s easy to forget there are lethal zombies running around. When one finally shows up, it feels like a punch in the gut.

Rife with humor, excitement, dread, and despair, “Left Behind” impeccably illustrates the harsh reality of living in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s endlessly devastating to watch Ellie and Riley slowly unearth their feelings for each other and fall in love only to see their future ripped from them in a flash. Ramsey and Reid exhibit great chemistry and impressively communicate so much about their characters and their dynamic in just a single episode on screen together. The Last of Us Season 1’s strength was taking smaller aspects of the game and elevating them to a much greater importance in the show, and “Left Behind” succeeds in expanding and improving upon this fascinating world to a degree other episodes haven’t.

Despite the Excellence of “Left Behind,” the Episode Is Vastly Underrated

Most TV critics showered “Left Behind” with praise, but viewers were divided. Some deemed it too drastic of a departure from The Last of Us‘ central story, labeling it a boring, unnecessary filler episode. In actuality, “Left Behind” separates itself from other The Last of Us episodes in the best way possible. Viewers don’t know a ton about Ellie’s history at this point in the series, and this episode proves crucial in fleshing-out her character. Season 1, Episode 3, “Long, Long Time” similarly leans on flashbacks and a love story to further explore the world of The Last of Us to a depth the game does not, though Ellie’s involvement in “Left Behind” makes it a bit more impactful than the former. Although “Left Behind” won’t ever garner the same degree of fan adoration as universally-lauded episodes such as the series premiere, Season 1 finale, or other more action-packed installments, it’s quality remains unmatched in The Last of Us.

All episodes of The Last of Us are available to stream on Max.