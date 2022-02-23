Law & Order Reveals First Ever Virtual Dun Dun Fan Day Event

The original Law & Order is making its long-awaited return tomorrow night on NBC, and to celebrate the kick-off to the 21st season, NBC and Wolf Entertainment are launching the franchise’s first-ever fan day event. Fans can head over to the Law & Order YouTube page tomorrow for the first-ever virtual Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event, which is set to include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the cast and team behind the show, and plenty more. All the fun starts at 5 PM EST, and you can watch the new trailer for the event below.

The Law & Order Twitter account revealed the event with the caption Are you ready for trial? @NBC and @WolfEnt present the first-ever virtual Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Join us on http://YouTube.com/LawAndOrder Thursday at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.”

https://twitter.com/lawandordertv/status/1496183013125746688?s=20&t=PwyribDDFuzy215-wSq-Ow

As you can see in the video above, the event is set to include Anthony Anderson, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Ice-T, Sam Waterston, and more of the new cast.

In the trailer we see some of the teased never before seen backstage footage, and Meloni additionally says there will be never-before-seen interviews as well as backstage tours.

We get a look at one such tour given by Ice-T, who points out that he does not drink the coffee on the Law & Order: SVU set. The event will all lead up to the premiere of Law & Order season 21, and we get some additional footage from the premiere before the trailer closes out.

As for the 21st season of the show, in a previous interview, Dick Wolf broke down what fans can expect from the series return.

“This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” Wolf said. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s. We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That’s been our mantra from day one.”

