Law & Order Showrunner Reveals How Series Will Address Anthony Anderson's Exit

The original Law & Order returned earlier this year for Season 21 after a dozen years after it was canceled. The series' return also saw the return of some of the cast from the original iteration of the show, including Anthony Anderson's popular character, Detective Kevin Bernard. When the series was renewed for Season 22, however, it was soon after announced that Anderson would not be returning with the actor having reportedly only signed a one-year deal. Now, with Season 22's premiere coming up next month, showrunner Rick Eid explains how they will address the exit — and it's one that's fitting with the series overall.

Speaking with TVLine (via Screen Rant), Eid said the departure will be brought up in the season's second episode — the season premiere is part of a three-way crossover with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order Organized Crime — but it will a fairly simple mention, very much in keeping with the franchise.

"It's a little mention," Eid said. "It's in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order where it's very brief and it's like, 'Moving on. Here we go. We've got to solve the case.'"

Anderson previously spoke out about his departure from Law & Order, explaining that he simply just wanted the opportunity to go make more television shows, like the series Black-ish in which he both starred and served as executive producer. That series ended its eight-season run earlier this year.

"I wanted to go off and create more shows like Black-ish, create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different," Anderson said.

With Anderson having departed the series, Season 22 will see the arrival of a new detective. It was announced in June that the series had added Supergirl and Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw, a detective who will transfer into the precinct and work with detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), who he worked with during the crossover.

"You get the idea that Cosgrove liked working with him, and then we find out that the character Anthony played as moved on," Eid explained.

As for other Season 22 cast, the season will see the return of Hugh Dancy's Nolan Price, Oldeyla Halevi's Samantha Maroun, Camryn Manheim's Lt. Kate Dixon, and Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy.

Law & Order will on Thursday, September 22nd.

Are you looking forward to Season 22 of Law & Order? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!