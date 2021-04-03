Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals New Trailer

Law & Order's newest spinoff series Organized Crime got off to a big start as part of the long-awaited reunion between Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. After the first episode fans have a much better idea of what to expect from the series, which has a bit of a different vibe from other Law & Order series. A brand new trailer gives us a look at what will play out during the rest of the season, recapping a bit of what happened in the crossover event (so spoilers are present) before revealing glimpses of what's in store for Stabler (via People).

The trailer showcases more of the back and forth between Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) who is the leader of this new Task Force. This team is focused on taking down Richard Wheatley, who serves as the series' main villain and is played by Dylan McDermott. It very much seems like Wheatley had something to do with the murder of Stabler's wife Kathy, who died after a bomb was placed in her vehicle. That's why the whole introduction scene between Stabler and Wheatley is one of my more anticipated sequences of the season, but there's plenty more to get excited about.

We also get more Olivia, who tells Elliot "I am worried about you Elliot. Your wife was murdered right in front of your eyes." We then see a masked attacker get near Stabler's son Eli, but Stabler gets there first and charges the attacker, slamming them into a van.

The Task Force's mission and Stabler's quest for justice do seem to intertwine at some point, as Bell says "you can nail the son of a b**** who did this to your family." After a bumpy start, it looks like eventually Stabler and Bell do get on the same page.

You can find the official description for Law & Order: Organized Crime below.

"Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."

Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC on Thursdays, and are available on Peacock and Hulu the following day.

What did you think of the premiere? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!