Law & Order Star Sam Waterston Teases Another Returning Character

The original Law & Order, the show that kicked off the entire franchise, will be returning to television later this month. Fans are already excited for the series’ return for Season 21 some 12 years after the series was originally cancelled at the end of Season 20, especially since the revival will see the return of Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard. But now, ahead of the series’ return, Waterston is teasing that there will be another familiar face returning for the series, though he wasn’t able to reveal exactly who it is.

Speaking with Variety, Waterston teased that the first episode of the Law & Order revival will see the return of one of his ‘favorite people on Earth” and that fans will be very glad when they see her.

“One of the wonderful things about doing a television show in New York like this with really juicy parts for visitors is that there’s this extraordinary pool of talent of New York actors,” Waterston said. “So, the hope and expectation is that there will be a wonderful surprise every week. There is a person coming back in the first show, one of my favorite people on Earth. I’m not allowed to tell who that is, but you’ll be glad when you see her.”

The pool for who exactly could be returning is pretty substantial. Over the years, there have been a number of characters who could fit the bill, including some Angie Harmon who played ADA Abbie Carmichael in Seasons 9-11 and Elisabeth Röhm who played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12-15. There’s also Carolyn McCormic, who plays Dr. Elizabeth Olivet across several of the shows in the Law & Order franchise. Some have even speculated that S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Lt. Anita Van Buren, could appear, though she’s not set to reprise her role due to her role in Chicago Med.

While fans will have to wait for Law & Order to return to find out exactly who is coming back, it certainly sounds like the series is setting up for there to be many familiar guest returns over time and The Flash star Jesse L. Martin recently has said that he hopes to be one of them. Martin played Detective Ed Green between 1999 and 2008 and while there aren’t talks with Martin currently, he did express interest in returning.

“I certainly hope so,” Martin said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will.”

Law & Order will premiere on Thursday, February 24th on NBC.