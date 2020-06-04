Legends of Tomorrow: Did You Catch the Stargirl Easter Egg in the Season Finale?

✖

Ahead of last night's season five finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The CW aired the latest episode of DC's Stargirl, a series produced for the DC Universe app, which runs its new episodes on Mondays on the app and Tuesdays on the network. In the episode, high school student Courtney Whitmore is the costumed superhero Stargirl, and her stepfather Pat Dugan dons a suit of armor as S.T.R.I.P.E., a high-tech upgrade of his youthful superhero identity as Stripesy, sidekick to the Star-Spangled Kid. In "Swan Thong," the Legends of Tomorrow finale, eagle-eyed fans could see a pretty clear shot of a relatively rare Stargirl Easter egg.

In the scene where the Legends are trying to convince Charlie that free will is a good thing and that some of the imagination and art that humanity has created helps to offset the impact of the violence and tragedy it creates, you can see S.T.R.I.P.E.'s helmet on a shelf behind them. This is far from the first time fans have seen it -- but given its placement in the room and the fact that the time lab is not a frequently-used set since Rip Hunter left, last night's shots were about the clearest images of the helmet we have seen on the show in a while.

And, because it came after a trip to the dump where the team picked up a bunch of pop culture refuse, there's actually a giant, red finger pointing the the helmet in the shot. You can see it below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

The helmet appeared in one of the early promotional photos for Legends of Tomorrow back in the show's first season, which appeared on Instagram. During a set visit shortly thereafter, ComicBook.com confirmed with season one Set Decorator Matthew Verstee that the helmet was in fact the head of S.T.R.I.P.E., custom-built by DC Entertainment in California to adorn Rip Hunter's time lab on board the Waverider.

Interestingly, while Dugan (and the original Star-Spangled Kid) are nowhere to be seen on Legends of Tomorrow, Whitmore appeared on the second Season 2 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, in which she was one of the members of the Justice Society of America in the 1940s.

In that episode, Whitmore wielded the cosmic rod of the original Starman -- something she would eventually wield in the comics after it was given to her by Jack Knight upon his retirement.

Legends of Tomorrow will be going back into production in the fall, with an eye toward a spring 2021 premiere date.

