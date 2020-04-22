Legends of Tomorrow Explains What Happened to Zari 1.0 in "Zari, Not Zari"

✖

Tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "Zari, Not Zari," may have ended with the loss of a character, but it introduced the Fates who represent the season's true antagonists as well as giving fans an answer on a question that has been lingering basically since the end of season four: what happened to Zari 1.0 (Tala Ashe) when the timeline changed and she was replaced? While it would have been easy enough to just assume that, since her alternate timeline was wiped out after her parents and Behrad were saved, Zari simply never was, the season premiere revealed that not to be the case, as a remnant of Zari 1.0 made itself known in the form of a video stuck in Gideon's memory.

Since then, Nate (Nick Zano) has been trying to figure out what's going on. Having a crush on his buddy Behrad's sister is one thing, but the weird ways their fates intersect and the way they bounce off each other is something else entirely.

All of that came to a head tonight, as Zari 2.0 whupped Behrad in a video game she had never played before and then accidentally set off his Wind Totem. He suggested that she go on a kind of vision quest into the totem to get information from their ancestors -- but what she found when she got there was more surprising.

In fact, it was herself. Zari 1.0 had, apparently, found herself shunted off to the interior of the totem when she ceased to exist, where she seemingly exists in the same kind of limbo dimension that you see in the Autobot Matrix of Leadership or during sequences from Marvel's Black Panther movie. And while she grouses somewhat that she doesn't have more to do inside the Totem, Zari 1.0 generally seems happy -- content to know that her sacrifice helped to keep Behrad and her parents alive, and not nearly as disappointed in Zari 2.0 as the current version of the heroine had worried.

Of course, in their final exchange, Zari 1.0 suggested that Zari 2.0 should come back and visit sometime -- and to bring Behrad. Given the events of the episode, that might be harder to do, so the next time we see Zari 1.0, it might be to enlist her help in screwing things up for the better.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.