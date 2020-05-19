Legends of Tomorrow: "I Am Legends" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "I Am Legends," the May 19 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode sees the Legends granted temporary invulnerability as a result of the events of last week's "Freaks and Greeks" and while they are invulnerable, they have to find the Fates and use the Loom before time runs out -- the invulnerability lasts only 24 hours. Things get complicated, though, when the Legends discover that the Fates have stolen the Waverider leaving them stranded during the worst-case scenario: zombie apocalypse.

You can read the official synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos!

STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "I Am Legends" will debut on May 19.