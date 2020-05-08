Legends of Tomorrow: "I Am Legends" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "I Am Legends," the May 19 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode, which will air on the heels of the Stargirl pilot on The CW, sees the Legends granted temporary invulnerability, and they have to find the Fates and use the Loom before their little Mario-style star time runs out. That's tough, though, because the Fates have hijacked the Waverider and they're stuck at Constantine's house with Gary. There's not much in the way of really specific details, although it seems the chalice of Dionysus, introduced in last week's synopsis, will be key to winning the day against the Fates.

The end of the season is near, even for a show that actually got to complete its production before series like The Flash and Supergirl were cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With not much time left, the synopses are getting increasingly vague, with not a lot of clues as to what most of the team is actually up to in any given week.

The big issues at stake: John Constantine has promised Astra Logue that he will use the Loom of Fate to bring her mother back from the dead, and everyone has likewise promised Zari they will bring back her brother Behrad. But this week, when Charlie tried to use the Loom for the first time in millennia, it exploded and nearly killed her, sending a wave of energy out that nearly destroyed the ship. So...things are looking pretty bad.

You can check the synopsis out below.

STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of The CW's weekly block of DC programming. "I Am Legends" will debut on May 19.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.