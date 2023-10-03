LEGO Jurassic Park Trailer Released by Peacock

Life finds a way — even in the form of LEGO bricks. On Tuesday, Peacock revealed the first trailer for LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, an animated special that will recount the events of the original Jurassic Park. The special, which was first announced to be on the way in late August of this year, will reportedly have a runtime of 22-minutes, and will see Jeff Goldblum reprise his role as Ian Malcolm. In the LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling special, after finding his journal, Chaos Mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm recalls the mishaps and mayhem from 30 years ago about the island amusement park filled with prehistoric dinosaurs who escape and run amok…a story 65 million bricks in the making!

This is far from the first time that the Jurassic Park franchise has made its way into LEGO form — in addition to countless LEGO sets and pieces of merchandise, multiple animated LEGO TV shows and specials have continued the narrative of the film series. LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit was set prior to the events of Jurassic World, as was the 13-episode prequel series LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. There was also a LEGO Jurassic World video game released shortly after the film's debut.

Will There Be a New Jurassic World Movie?

The Jurassic saga essentially came to a close with last year's Jurassic World Dominion, which crossed $1 billion at the global box office. But fans have still wondered if another feature film is in the cards, and according to Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, the door is always open for some other addition to the franchise, depending on the circumstances of the pitch.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," Trevorrow revealed to Empire in an interview late last year. "The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

"What I get fired up about is, if a table has been set here for another mind to do what I did with Steven [Spielberg] and sit down and say, 'Listen, I've got an idea', I would love for that person to sit with me, or Steven, and just be like, 'I got it!'" Trevorrow continued.

As mentioned above, LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on Tuesday, October 10th.