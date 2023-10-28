Lena Headey Reveals How She Wishes Game of Thrones Would Have Ended

Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, and despite the show's huge success, many fans were upset with how the show ended, and they're not the only ones. Many actors from the show have opened up about their thoughts on the final season, calling it "rushed." Recently, Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her new film, The Trap, and was able to talk about Game of Thrones since the show was covered by Equity contracts instead of SAG-AFTRA. During the chat, she revealed what she wanted out of the final season of Game of Thrones.

"I think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself," Headey explained when asked if she's imagined her ideal ending for her character. "And [Maisie Williams] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."

"Exactly. I think in hindsight, everybody understands that," she added when THR pointed out that the showrunners were under a lot of pressure. "You're in it, and you've been so invested, there's a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it." When asked if she misses the show, Headey replied, "No. I miss the people – because you fall in love with people, and you create these family units. So that takes a little while to go though. There's a weird grief from those relationships. But I don't miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. It changed everyone's fucking world, and we'll always have it."

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

At the end of the first season of House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spinoff, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, showrunner Ryan Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Stay tuned for more updates about House of the Dragon, which is returning in 2024.