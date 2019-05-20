Game of Thrones Finale Reactions Flood The Internet

Game of Thrones began its modest run on HBO eight seasons ago, and it has since turned into a full-on pop culture phenomenon. Westeros, Khalessi, and White Walkers have all been folded into everyday vocabulary for fans… but that has all come to an end.

After all, Game of Thrones just aired its final episode, and the season eight finale has got the Internet lighting up.

If you head to sites like Twitter and Reddit, it will not take long to find someone talking about Game of Thrones. The show is a global trend now that its final episode has gone live, and the spoilers are aplenty.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers below for the final episode of Game of Thrones below. Read at your own risk!

As you can see in the slides below, reactions to the finale as a varied as can be. Some fans are paying homage to Game of Thrones to thank it for all the entertainment it has brought. Others are celebrating should their personal fan-theories about the finale have gone right. And for some others… well, they are less than pleased about how this last episode went down.

After all, some rather controversial things did go down during the finale. Not only did Daenerys bring more bloodshed to King’s Landing after her army set it ablaze, but the Targaryen gave her life to do so. Once Dany showed her increasingly crazed side to those counseling her, it did not take long for Tyrion to get into Jon’s ear, and the former Nights Watch member killed Dany to protect both his family and Westeros.

This murder was shocking to some, but plenty admit they saw it coming after Game of Thrones penultimate episode. The speed in which Dany has succumbed to madness was upsetting to fans at the very least, prompting many to ask for Jon to kill his lover-slash-aunt. However, many of those who asked for Jon to take her out expected the Targaryen to then take the throne, but Game of Thrones ended up deferring execution for his crimes and instead sentenced Jon to oversee the Wall with a new Nights Watch. In the end, it was Bran Stark who was crowned as king, leaving the youngest Stark left alive to oversee Westeros with a council of fan-favorites helping guide his hand.

So, what is your reaction to this long-awaited finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Ghost, The Real MVP

I don’t care what anyone says i loved the Game Of Thrones finale. Especially because John finally petted ghost. #GameOfThronesFinale — Kavos (@KavosYT) May 20, 2019

There, There

The Ending We Got

This was not the ending we deserved I’m mad #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/OIOevkoLqz — Ezekiel Salas (@ezekielsmain) May 20, 2019

Stories FTW

The moral of the story is:



Stories rule.



Those who live them, those who tell them, those who remember them. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wq9qaZdZCt — Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) May 20, 2019

We Feel That

#GameOfThronesFinale#GameOfThrones



Friends: So what are you going to do now that Game of Thrones is over now?



Me: pic.twitter.com/X408n6AWbX — Tommy (@RNguy25) May 20, 2019

Harsh But Okay

Now I wish that the night king killed everyone. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/tqD9NBoj2Y — Elie Belizaire (@BelizaireElie) May 20, 2019

Just One More Time

Hearing the GOT theme song one last time #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/zERd0v7qBS — Roof (@escobar_ruthie) May 20, 2019

Bold Decision

Sansa! Did! That!

The only reasonable thing of this entire season #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dLHzHVwAre — tima (@stima98) May 20, 2019

Our Watch Has Ended