Lena Waithe Joins ‘Westworld’ Season 3

The wide world of robots and cowboys is expanding! The critically-acclaimed HBO series, Westworld, has added a new cast member for the upcoming third season. Lena Waithe, the actor best known for her roles in Ready Player One and Master of None, was recently announced by Entertainment Weekly as the show’s newest addition.

Currently, there is no word on who (or what) she will be playing, but we do know she’ll be joined by Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul. Last year, it was announced that Paul would be joining the cast, but his role is also being kept under wraps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to acting, Waithe is also the creator of Showtime’s The Chi and a writer on BET’s Boomerang. In 2017, she became the first black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the Master of None episode, “Thanksgiving.”

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told The Wrap during the Television Critics Association press tour that the series would begin shooting in March, but there is no definitive word on whether or not audiences will see any of the new season in 2019.

There are lots of questions to be answered, but we’re all especially curious to know what will happen now that some of the hosts have entered the real world. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have finally left the confines of Westworld along with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) who has been “inhabited” by a host.

Back in June, The Wrap spoke with the series’ showrunner, Lisa Joy, about the host’s plan to leave Westworld and what’s going on with Hale.

“It was always the plan to explore the real world and we have Dolores there, Bernard’s there and a creature that is certainly inhabiting Hale’s body is there [laughs],” she said. “So we’ll come to know more of who ‘Hale’ is. There are three Hosts out in the world and next season will really be an exploration of what they find and who they become.”

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Shannon Woodward, and Rodrigo Santoro. It’s currently unclear if all the actors will be returning for the next season, but we hope to see all of our favorite hosts and humans once again.

While HBO TV might not have a release date for the third season of Westworld, fans of their programming have Game of Thrones to look forward to on April 14th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!