Leslie Jordan Cause of Death Confirmed

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Entertainment Weekly actually got the report of "sudden cardiac dysfunction" this week. Back in October, the Emmy-winner had a medical emergency that resulted in the car crash that was reported at the time. He was 67 at the time of the crash. "Sudden cardiac dysfunction" doesn't mean anything but natural causes, specifically, arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. Fans from all over loved Jordan's work on Call Me Kat, Will & Grace, and American Horror Story. Over the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee native got a bunch of viewers through the days with his delightful clips about life inside.

So Much Love For Jordan Around Entertainment

Jordan got a ton of love for his wonderful career from all around Hollywood. Cheyene Jackson actually had a lovely tribute to the actor and said that his heart, "is broken in half today."

"My. heart is broken in half today," Jackson said on social media. "From the moment I saw him bellow the phrase 'Karen Walker, I thought I smelled gin and regret' on Will & Grace… I was forever a fan. Then I was lucky enough to become his friend in real life. He was my mentor, my sober brother, and my unofficial comedy coach. (I paid him in complements, not actual cash) … He was equal parts silly and serious, broad and subtle, and always ALWAYS kind. He was professional and soulful and heartbreakingly talented."

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," Fox 's representative said in a written statement. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world."

The company added, "The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Did you love Jordan's work? Let us know down in the comments!