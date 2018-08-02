Fox Spills New Details About Seann William Scott’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ Character

Fox has finally spilled some details about Seann William Scott’s character on the upcoming third season of Lethal Weapon.

While speaking to the Television Critics Association, Fox Television Group chairman Gary Newman shared details of how Scott’s involvement even saved the show, as reported by Variety‘s Danielle Turchiano.

“When WB came to us at the end of last season and said they needed to make a change, Matt Miller started developing that character,” new said, adding that Scott’s character is “complex and layered.”

Newman went on to say that the network is “very excited about the choice of Seann,” and admitted that Fox was prepared to move forward wit their Fall 2018 line-up without Lethal Weapon prior to finding out Scott was interested in joining the show.

As has been widely reported, Scott is replacing former Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford who was fired from the show over allegations and reports of hostile behavior on set.

Crawford has pushed back against the accusations against him, saying that while there were a couple of volatile incidents that did in fact take place, he felt that he adequately made amends for the part he played in them.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response,” the actor wrote in a statement. “I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October. I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio.”

“The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him,” Crawford continued. “It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set.”

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved,” he went on to say. “It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

While the new season of Lethal Weapon does not yet have a premiere date, it has been confirmed that the upcoming third season will consist of at least 13 episodes.