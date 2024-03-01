The Lincoln Lawyer Adds New Cast Members for Season 3

The Lincoln Lawyer is currently in production on its third season, and the hit Netflix series is beefing up the cast with a slew of new faces. Star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be back as Mickey Haller, working on yet another case based on the Lincoln Lawyer book series from Michael Connelly. This season is inspired by the novel The Gods of Guilt, and the production has added four new actors to the fold.

According to Deadline, The Lincoln Lawyer has added Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez to the cast. Dungey is playing Judge Regina Turner, Moriyon is playing Eddie Rojas, Pirruccello is playing William Forsythe, and Anthony-Rodriguez is playing Adam Suarez.

In addition to the new cast members, The Lincoln Lawyer is bringing some familiar faces back for the new season. Stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Yaya DaCosta are all set to return to their roles and remain a part of the core cast. Neve Campbell, arguably the most notable name on the call sheet, is going to have a much smaller role in Season 3, only appearing in a recurring capacity.

Deadline also spoke to co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez about how they're approaching The Gods of Guilt in Season 3.

"While Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly's novel The Gods of Guilt, we decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller – not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be," the showrunners told Deadline.

"There is no comparable flashback in the book, so we devised something that would also serve as a fitting introduction to the story of the season, both on a plot level but also emotionally," they added. "These images, of a young Mickey finishing up surfing before a life-changing day at work, as well as cuddling on the couch with his wife Maggie after putting their young daughter Hayley to bed, are from a pair of these flashback scenes that bookend the first episode and propel us into the rest of Season 3."

Are you looking forward to the return of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!