Lizzie McGuire Fans Outraged Over Scrapped Reboot

Earlier today, Hilary Duff fans got the news they have been dreading for most of the year: Disney+‘s Lizzie McGuire reboot has been scrapped. Duff took to social media to announce the show was officially not moving forward. At the beginning of the year, it was revealed that there were some creative differences between Duff and the streaming service about the content. The original creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, left the reboot back in January after filming two episodes. Since Duff confirmed the cancelation, fans have taken to social media to express their outrage.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff’s post reads. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried the best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

You can check out some of the fan reactions below…

2020 Strikes Again

I HATE IT HERE IN THE YEAR 2020! 😭😭😭💔 #LizzieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/Nba6uK5E3s — Jake Threet (@LifeAboutJake) December 16, 2020

Never Forget

Disney+ can give us all the Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar content it wants but I will still never forgive it for having a Lizzie McGuire reboot ALREADY FILMING and throwing it in the trash bc Hilary Duff wanted to make it good. https://t.co/OK64PSK8mE — Lauren Piester (@laurenpiester) December 16, 2020

BRB Crying

nobody speak to me i’m in mourning #LizzieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/UQ0lRcFpsH — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) December 16, 2020

An Unfortunate Journey

Wild that Hilary Duff was onstage for the new Lizzie McGuire last year at D23 Expo, that they began filming it, and that it ended like this… pic.twitter.com/0MmIYpysog — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 16, 2020

Ready to Fight

47 new ‘Star Wars’ series, but @HilaryDuff can’t have her Edgy Adult Lizzie McGuire dreams come true? @disneyplus turn on your location, i wanna fight pic.twitter.com/o1j32ZToYq — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) December 16, 2020

Goodbye Dreams

Hilary Duff announces the Lizzie McGuire reboot is no longer happening 😩



As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse… this isn’t what dreams are made of 😢 pic.twitter.com/LU6dGy5y4k — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) December 16, 2020

Points Were Made

We’re getting 283 Marvel movies but we can’t get one Lizzie McGuire pic.twitter.com/3GeuR6fD02 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) December 16, 2020

Thirty, Flirty, and Thriving

The fact we won’t be getting a #LizzieMcGuire reboot because Disney+ doesn’t want characters to have sex on screen…outrageous



SHE’D BE T H I R T Y YEARS OLD!!!! pic.twitter.com/tJjSZTdALv — kat-writes✌🏻⛄️🎄 (@kat__writes) December 16, 2020

Finally, a Positive Spin