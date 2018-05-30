‘Locke & Key’ Close to Series Order at Netflix

It looks like the fan-favorite horror comic Locke & Key could finally be on its way to the small screen.

Netflix is in final negotiations to provide a straight-to-series order for the upcoming television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While rumors of this sort of deal have been popping up since late last week, the streaming service declined to comment on the THR report, as deals have not been officially closed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes just months after Hulu initially passed on the series, after a pilot episode was already completed. Sources say that the deal would be for Netflix to license the rights for the Locke & Key IP, not to bring the Hulu pilot to series, and would lead to them redeveloping and largely recasting the series alongside IDW Entertainment.

The fantasy horror series, which is based off of the IDW comic of the same name, will follow three siblings who realize that their ancestral home has keys that access various magical powers.

The Hulu pilot of Locke & Key featured Danny Glover, Samantha Mathis, Fraces O’Connor, Megan Charpentier, and Jackson Robert Scott. According to a subsequent report from Deadline, It alum Scott – who played the youngest of the show’s three siblings – will not be recast.

Carlton Cuse will reportedly stay on as Locke & Key‘s showrunner when the series makes the jump to Netflix. And It director Andres Muschietti, who directed the Hulu pilot, will not be returning to direct the series, but will be an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti and Locke & Key creator Joe Hill.

Assuming this Netflix deal goes through, it will mark the end of a long trek of bringing Locke & Key into live-action. Another television adaptation was developed for Fox for the 2010-2011 season, starring Miranda Otto, Jesse McCartney, and Sarah Bolger, but ultimately did not move forward either. That incarnation also shot a pilot, which was screened to a pretty positive response at San Diego Comic-Con. A film version was in various stages after that, until the project was brought back into development for television back in 2015.

Are you excited to see Locke & Key actually make it to the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.