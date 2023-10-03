Loki Producer Hopes the TVA Will Show Up in More MCU Projects

When Loki debuted on Disney+ back in 2021, there was a lot to be excited about with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series including the introduction of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). In comics, the bureaucratic organization keeps watch over the various realities of the multiverse to make sure everyone stays in their correct timeline and in Loki, the organization functions much the same way as they safeguard the Sacred Timeline by keeping branching realities at bay. Season 1 pulled back the curtain on the TVA, in a sense, and showed just how complicated that work is and with Loki Season 2 debuting later this week, fans will get to see more of the agency — and the God of Mischief — in action in the wake of the death of He Who Remains. But thus far, Loki is the only MCU project we've seen to date utilize the TVA — but series producer Kevin Wright says he's hopeful the agency could show up in other corners of the MCU, too.

"I would love that. Look, I've been siloed on Loki for almost five years now, by the time this show finishes, and with every filmmaker who has put their hands on the show, we've all had the same conversations: It feels like the TVA could be this exciting connective tool for all of this storytelling," Wright told Variety. "And we've only seen a fraction of it. We're dealing very specifically with this one smaller department with Mobius and B-15 and Renslayer, but you look out at those vistas — this place is infinite. The exciting thing to us is there certainly are more stories to be told there. We've carved out our own little corner of the sandbox and built something cool. We're hoping that other people want to come and play with it."

Loki's TVA Gets A Little Bigger in Season 2

While Season 2 of Loki will take viewers back to that small department in the TVA, it will also expand the roster of characters for fans. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan joins the cast of the Disney+ series as OB and Wright as previously said that the character is the heart and soul of the TVA.

"His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, everything that is running at the TVA," Wright said previously. "He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running."

Wright went on to add that Kevin Feige made sure to reach out to Quan by the time Everything Everywhere hit theaters in order to get the actor on the studio's docket before his schedule quickly filled up.

"I think Kevin Feige made a call maybe April 12, just to follow up and say, 'Please, please do this,'" Wright added. "Little did we know, Ke is apparently already a giant Marvel fan and was a big fan of Loki season 1."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinks on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 5th at 9 PM ET.