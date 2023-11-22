Loki Season 2 Director Confirms Alternate Ending

As it stands now, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is now the keeper of the World Tree, effectively serving as the battery that powers the infinite multiverse. At one point, however, that wasn't the case; according to Loki helmer Aaron Moorhead, there was a version of the ending that didn't involve the World Tree whatsoever. Instead, Moorhead says the Asgardian instead saved the Time Loom and ascended its throne.

"There was a draft of the script of the very end, the very end. Something wasn't sitting right with both of us about it. And the issue was, this draft didn't have Loki destroying the Loom," Moorhead said on Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2. "He saved the Loom from imploding and then ascended the throne. We all knew something was up, we just didn't know what. 'Cause it was like, well he's trying to save the Loom, he gets the throne, all of this."

That's when Moorhead said the filmmakers thought a much larger sacrifice was needed to make the ending really pop.

He added, "But the problem was, is that he didn't have the sacrifice and we realized, why doesn't he destroy the Loom and then have to take over the Loom's massive responsibility? He doesn't get anything out of it. It seems so obvious now, it seems like exactly the right choice. But that was a watershed moment in the development of it, when we realized Loki needs to destroy and become the Loom."

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both seasons of Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

