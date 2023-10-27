Marvel's Loki Producer Teases Episodes 5 & 6 Are Best of Season 2

Marvel's Loki series took a massive swing at the end of its latest episode, pulling the rug out from under fans and delivering a finale-esque ending with two episodes still left to go in Season 2. It's tough to think about what could happen next, or where the show might go over the next two weeks, but series executive producer Kevin Wright believes these next two episodes are the best of the entire series. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Loki! Continue reading at your own risk...

At the end of the fourth episode of Loki Season 2, the attempt to stabilize the timeline and save the TVA fails. Victor Timely is killed by radiation and everyone else has to look on as the timelines seemingly explode, potentially killing everyone else in the process. It's something of a reset and start into uncharted territory for the final two episodes of the season.

Speaking with Marvel.com about the new episode, Wright opened up about the decision to put such an earth-shattering moment just two-thirds of the way into Loki Season 2. He explained that it created the kind of shock viewers weren't ready for, while setting up something even more spectacular in the final two episodes.

"What we always like to do in all of the scripts, and in all of our storytelling, is that thing you think is going to happen in Episode 6, or could happen in the finale or towards the end, what happens if we move that forward? What if we just accelerate all of the storytelling, hit it early," Wright explained.

"One, it'l be super shocking that it happened as early as it does," he continued. "And two, it allows the filmmakers to kind of flex a different part of their brain which goes, OK, I thought that was going to happen later. What happens after that? What do we do now if we've got two episodes going forward? It forces you to think about where we go now and what we do. It lets it go to really surprising and unexpected places."

Wright went on to say that the "story acceleration" creates all sorts of different possibilities for the characters through the rest of the season, creating the show's best episodes.

"I think that's the beauty of Episodes 5 and 6. If people liked Episode 4, I genuinely think 5 and 6 are maybe the two best episodes of the series," said Wright. "They're beautiful and they're profound. They're deeply moving. And we only get to go there because of that story acceleration."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.