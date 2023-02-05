New Loki Season 2 Footage Reveals First Look at Return of Surprise Character

Before too long at all, Loki will return to Disney+ with its second season. While it's already been revealed the Asgardian trickster (Tom Hiddleston) will return alongside Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), it looks another familiar face will be making a resurgence once the show returns for its sophomore outing. In a new commercial looking at all the new shows coming to Disney+ this year, some new Loki features the return of at least one Time-Keeper.

In the quick glimpse, Loki can be seen stabbing a wall where a mural of all three Time-Keepers are seen. In the foreground, the decapitated head of one of the puppets can be seen. See it for yourself below.

This time around, Loki Season 2 was written by a writer's room lead by Eric Martin. Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead then took over as directors.

"Benson and Morehead, I know those guys. They're great. They're brilliant in their own right. You know, I think they're going to come in and they're going to do what everybody on this project does, which is to elevate, you know? Then they'll take what was great about it and fit it with their own awesome instincts and everything and hopefully will make something even better," Loki Season One head writer Michael Waldron previously said about the duo.

The two take over for Kate Herron, who chose to depart from the property to focus on other projects.

"I was on the show for like three years in total. I just felt like I poured everything into it," Herron once told Variety. "It's almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, 'You know what, I feel like this was my effort for Loki.' I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ this summer. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.