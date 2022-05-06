Loki Writer Teases Why Season 2 Could be "Even Better"

✖



Loki season one is arguably the best Marvel Studios series to date. The series opened up some pretty big doors for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after it's mind-blowing season finale. The season finale broke the multiverse and introduced us to Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. But it seems that head writer Michael Waldron thinks that the second season of the series could top the first. During an interview with The Playlist, the writer reveals why.

"Well, I mean, look, what Kate did with Kasra Farahani our production designer, Christine Wada, our costume designer," Waldron said. "And the whole crew and establishing the look of the show, I mean, what can you say other than it's just like, it is utterly spectacular. It doesn't look like TV. It couldn't have looked more premium. So what they did was amazing."

"Benson and Morehead, I know those guys. They're great. They're brilliant in their own right. You know, I think they're going to come in and they're going to do what everybody on this project does, which is to elevate, you know? Then they'll take what was great about it and fit it with their own awesome instincts and everything and hopefully will make something even better." The writer added.



Loki is expected to make his next appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one would assume the film would do some set-up for the second season of the series. According to Michael Waldron, who is the writer on both projects, it does indeed.



"The headaches I have are probably intertwined. I mean, it's all intertwined and it's all stands alone. Like a great comic universe, I think that one thing certainly informs the other," Waldron reveals. "You're going to have a better time watching the next chapter of an MCU story if you've seen the stuff before it. But also, hopefully, even if you've never if you've walked in off the street, you'll still have a blast. It should be good enough that it stands on its own."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!



