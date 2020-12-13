Loki Trailer Reveals Identity of Owen Wilson's Character

✖

The trailer for Loki has revealed the identity of Owen Wilson’s character. Marvel Studios really set the Internet on fire at Disney Investor Day with all those announcements. But, social media couldn’t get enough of the beloved actor with that grey head of hair. Well, fans had their guesses and Murphy’s Multiverse reports that the mystery character is Mobius M. Mobius. Cleverly, they turned on the Closed Captioning function of the trailer, and there it was in black and white. The choice in casting opens up a world of possibilities for the actor. Wilson could portray multiple versions of Mobius and get to flex that range. Also, it would open the door for him to pop up later at a useful time for the MCU as a whole. The sky seems to be the limit for these Disney+ series as they continue to grow more numerous by the day. This was just the first salvo, who knows what next summer’s announcements will bring.

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige talked about Loki at the Investor Day presentation. A lot of these first Disney+ projects represent big swings for the company. This time, Hiddleston’s trickster will play a part in a thriller that spans timelines and universes.

“Speaking of fan-favorite characters, Loki. The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Feige said at Investor Day. “The great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and he’s joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”

Feige also talked to Variety about these incoming projects. It sounds like the storytelling will be carefully interwoven.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige explained. “They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series, and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

What are you looking forward to most in Loki? Let us know down in the comments!