Loki Trailer Has Fans Wondering If Black Widow Has a Cameo

✖

This week saw trailers, announcements, and more for the upcoming slate of Marvel shows on Disney+, including Loki. Fans got to glimpse the first trailer for the series, which is set to star Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief after his 2012 self creates an alternate timeline by stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. There was a lot to unpack in the show from the appearance of Owen Wilson to questions about other potential cameos. One moment in the trailer also has people wondering if Scarlett Johansson will be showing up on the series as Black Widow. A quick shot in the trailer resembled Natasha Romanoff on Vormir, the place she died for the Soul Stone in Endgame.

Unfortunately, we are not convinced that Nat was actually featured in the trailer. However, many fans took to Twitter after the Loki footage dropped to question the possible reappearance of Nat.

"IS THAT NAT???? IS THAT BLACK WIDOW??? ON THE LOKI TEASER??????," @harleynats wrote. "WAS THIS BLACK WIDOW IN THE LOKI TRAILER WTF PLEASE," @swiftiestanwbu added. "That had to be Black Widow in the Loki trailer. Honestly, looked like Tony's wild dream from Avengers: Age of Ultron but maybe it's somewhere on Vormir??,” ComicBook's own @BrandonDavisBD wrote. You can check out the tweets below to see the image for yourself:

#DisneyInvestorDay IS THAT NAT???? IS THAT BLACK WIDOW??? ON THE LOKI TEASER?????? pic.twitter.com/Tppw3e9ie7 — juli IS NOT OKAY (@harleynats) December 11, 2020

WAS THIS BLACK WIDOW IN THE LOKI TRAILER WTF PLEASE #marvel pic.twitter.com/vIqeBKIFRG — 𝘬𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘢🦋𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 ✨ (@swiftiestanwbu) December 11, 2020

That had to be Black Widow in the Loki trailer. Honestly, looked like Tony's wild dream from Avengers: Age of Ultron but maybe it's somewhere on Vormir?? Come talk: https://t.co/th7IplW8Yh pic.twitter.com/0hGjtBFaXK — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 11, 2020

As much as we’d love to see Nat pop up on the Loki series, we're inclined to believe that’s actually Sophia Di Martino who is rumored to be playing Lady Loki. The hair in the image matches what we’ve seen of Di Martino on set. You can check out an image below:

I think its her and not scarlett pic.twitter.com/3cwn8z6hDo — . (@weter32) December 11, 2020

Who do you think it was in the Loki trailer? Black Widow, Lady Loki, or someone else? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Loki does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime next year.