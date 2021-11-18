Looney Tunes Cartoons: Hubie and Bertie Return in Exclusive Season 3 Clip

The third season of Looney Tunes Cartoons is officially set to release on HBO Max next Thursday, November 25th, and it brings with it the first short of the show dedicated to Hubie and Bertie, two mice that are always up to no good. Ahead of the new season’s release, HBO Max provided ComicBook.com an exclusive clip of the short, “Frame the Feline.”

In the clip, which you can check out embedded above, Hubie and Bertie attempt to figure out how to get around a cat inside a cheese shop to gain access to that sweet, sweet dairy product. Rather than try to get the cheese out, the two instead come up with a plan to get rid of the cat instead. As you might expect, it all has to do with making the cheese shop owner think the cat is trying to get the cheese for themself.

“In these nine new episodes, the mischievous mouse duo Hubie and Bertie star in their first Looney Tunes Cartoons dedicated short where they risk it all to break into a cheese shop,” an official description of the new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons reads. “Also in store, Sylvester crashes Tweety’s birthday party while Daffy the Caveduck and Prehistoric Porky have a Stone Age adventure. Back in modern times, Petunia Pig tries her hoof at gardening and Marvin the Martian has finally conquered Earth… except no one bothered to tell Bugs. These and more Looney misadventures are in store on Thanksgiving Day—You don’t want to miss it!”

As noted above, the new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons is set to release on HBO Max on Thursday, November 25th. The show is executive produced by Pete Browngardt and Sam Register while the voice cast includes Eric Bauza as the voice of Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian, Bob Bergen as the voice of Porky Pig, Jeff Bergman as the voice of Elmer Fudd/Sylvester, Fred Tatasciore as the voice of Yosemite Sam, Candi Milo as the voice of Granny, and Michael Ruocco as the voice of Beaky Buzzard. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Looney Tunes Cartoons right here.

