‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Teases Surprising Setting

The Lord of the Rings has been a staple fantasy title for decades, and it looks like Amazon is about to explore a surprising piece of its history. Taking to Twitter, the official page for Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Ring series hit up fans with an unexpected setting tease that no one saw coming.

Earlier today, the page posted a curious image of a map with the following caption: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

The quote is pulled from the verse inscribed upon the One Ring, but the map is what caught everyone’s attention. As you can see below, the frayed paper shows the open sea of Belegaer with an island in the bottom. It is there Numenor can be found, and the page followed up the map’s reveal with a rather telling teaser.

“Welcome to the Second Age,” a follow-up tweet read, leaving fans to wildly speculate about Numenor’s involvement with The Lord of the Rings.

For those of you unfamiliar with the nation, it was a kingdom of Men originally established by Valar during the Second Age. It was made following Beleriand’s fall and housed both Numenoreans and Dundeains.

Banned from sailing beyond the nation’s sight, the men of Numenor lived in peace for some time before they grew to resent Valar. The men wished to explore the world and wanted eternal life, so they sailed to the east and forcefully took over sections of Middle Earth. With Sauron on the rise, Numenor would meet its tragic downfall down the line, but its survivors would go on to create the kingdoms of Armor and Gondor.

So far, there is no word on how this setting will play into the series, but fans are eager to see Numenor at its peak. Peter Jackson’s film trilogy took place far after the nation fell, and its history as a kingdom of Men makes its a simple place to start The Lord of the Rings. Moving forward, the nation’s birth and fall sets up major events in J.R.R. Tolkein’s iconic series, so here’s to hoping fans will get to enjoy Numenor for a little while before Sauron falls upon the kingdom.

