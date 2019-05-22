Game of Thrones Writer Bryan Cogman Joins Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Just days after Game of Thrones‘ series finale, writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman is officially joining another fantasy world. Variety is confirming that Cogman will serve as a consultant on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings television series, something that has been speculated about in recent days following a blog post from Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

Cogman’s career on Thrones began as the assistant to series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, before he grew to have a larger role in the series. With his encyclopedic knowledge of the Thrones franchise, he has written eleven episodes of the series, including this season’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.

Cogman is expected to work alongside JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4), who were previously brought onto the project last July.

“The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity,” Payne and McKay said in a joint statement at the time. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.”

While there are still a lot of details surrounding Lord of the Rings that are relatively unknown, the concept of bringing Middle Earth into the world of television has certainly excited some.

“All of us would love a big, addictive show that is executed at the top of its game.” Amazon exec Jennifer Salke suggested in an interview last year. “We’re really excited about Lord of the Rings. Despite all the chatter about it, the deal just closed a month ago. We’ve been talking to writers. We have an estate that’s very active. I’ve spent three hours with Simon Tolkien. There’s a lot of moving parts with it. We’ll have some game plan to move forward with very soon.”

“I’m kind of looking forward to it,” Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I was a guy who didn’t get to see The Lord of the Rings like everybody else because I had to make it, so I’m looking forward to seeing somebody else’s take on the Tolkien world.”

