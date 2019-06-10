Love, Death and Robots Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

If you’re a fan of gritty action or deep, emotional love stories, Netflix is certainly looking out for you. Earlier this year, the streaming service unveiled the first volume of David Fincher and Tim Miller’s Love, Death and Robots, which consisted of 18 animated shorts. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like 18 episodes was enough for Netflix. There’s another season of Love, Death and Robots on the way, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Netflix announced on Monday morning that the acclaimed animated anthology had scored a second volume. There’s no telling what kinds of stories will be explored in the next installment, given that volume one dealt with such a wide range of topics and genres, but that’s the beauty of a series like this. Anything can happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The renewal was made official on Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account, which also announced that Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Spawn, Kung Fu Panda 3), had joined the team as a supervising director, overseeing all of the episodes in Season 2.

“Love, Death and Robots will be back,” reads the tweet. “Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes.”

“Love, Death and Robots” will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 10, 2019

The announcement was later echoed on one of Netflix’s other Twitter handles, NX. The account shared emojis of hearts, skulls, and robots, lining up with the name of the series. The tweet also included a teaser video filled with clips from the first volume, showing off various characters saying the word “two.” At the end, it was revealed that Volume 2 was on the way.

The entire first season of Love, Death and Robots spanned multiple different genres, from horror, to sci-fi, to drama, and everything between. Each of the 18 episodes released was 6-17 minutes in length, and came from a multitude of writers, directors, and animation studios.

Are you excited for Love, Death and Robots to return? What did you think of the first season? Let us know in the comments!