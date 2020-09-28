Lovecraft Country Adds Time Travel and Alternate Realities to the Mix

✖

After last week's flashback episode to the Korean War, we didn't think Lovecraft Country could get any crazier, but this week proved us wrong. Tonight's episode, "I Am," followed Hippolyta Freeman (Aunjanue Ellis) as she sets out to uncover the truth about her husband George’s (Courtney B. Vance) death. After stealing Hiram's Orrery from Leti's house, Hippolyta's quest for answers leads her on an adventure she never could have foreseen. As if monsters and magic weren't wild enough, the latest episode of Lovecraft Country introduced time travel AND alternate realities. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Hippolyta brilliantly deciphers Hiram's Orrery and makes her way to the time machine. After she locates the device looking for answers about George, things take an unexpected turn. Not only does Atticus (Jonathan Majors) arrive to stop her from doing anything dangerous, but she is also confronted by two police officers. When a portal opens, one of the cops is sent through but Hippolyta shoots the other. Before Atticus can save her, Hippolyta goes through the portal, but it turns out she doesn't really need saving...

Hippolyta wakes up in what seems to be a space ship with mysterious devices in her arms. After struggling to escape, the robot-like woman who Hippolyta thought was holding her captive assures her that she can go anywhere she wants. Hippolyta declares she'd like to be dancing on stage in Paris with Josephine Baker and she's instantly transported there. Lots of time seems to pass while Hippolyta enjoys her new life. While talking to Baker, she starts to come to some realizations about her life and all the things she's missed out on. After declaring, "I am Hippolyta," she is transported once again.

The next step in Hippolyta's journey is proof that the show is not only dealing with time travel but also alternate realities. She begins training with Amazon warriors and after she works hard enough to become their general, the women go to battle against confederate soldiers. Once her victory has been won, she declares that she is George Freeman's wife and is then transported to a new reality in which George is alive.

The touching George cameo led to Hippolyta taking his hand and leading him onto her next adventure, which saw them exploring space. Hippolyta eventually decides to return to her normal reality to be with her daughter, but it's unclear if she's taking George along with her. However, we have a strong feeling we'll be seeing Goerge on the series again.

The episode ends with Atticus (Jonathan Majors) in what might be an alternate reality of his own (he may have gone through the portal after his aunt). He's seen holding a copy of the Lovecraft Country book, only this one was written by Uncle George. No matter what the future holds for this bizarre and compelling story, we are willing to bet we haven't seen the last of Courtney B. Vance.

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.