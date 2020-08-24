Lucifer Tops Netflix Charts After Opening Weekend

It's been a pretty crowded summer for Netflix in terms of its original programming. There have been no movies in theaters for months, and little on TV to speak of, but Netflix had more than enough content to keep everyone busy. With so many original movies and shows released lately, it should be considered a success for any project to conquer the site's Top 10 list for more than a couple of days at a time. It looks like the new season of Lucifer already has the power to do just that.

Lucifer Season 5 debuted on Friday morning and quickly became the top weekend binge option for Netflix users all around the country. Project Power, a Netflix original film, had an impressive run at #1 on the list heading into the weekend, having held the top spot for an entire week. However, it was no match for Lucifer.

On Saturday morning, the first day after arriving on Netflix, Lucifer shot to #1 on the Top 10 list. The popular series has stayed in the top spot since, not letting any other new entries past. Other new releases this past weekend include The Sleepover and Rust Valley Restorers.

You can check out the full breakdown of the Netflix Top 10 below.