Lucifer Tops Netflix Charts After Opening Weekend
It's been a pretty crowded summer for Netflix in terms of its original programming. There have been no movies in theaters for months, and little on TV to speak of, but Netflix had more than enough content to keep everyone busy. With so many original movies and shows released lately, it should be considered a success for any project to conquer the site's Top 10 list for more than a couple of days at a time. It looks like the new season of Lucifer already has the power to do just that.
Lucifer Season 5 debuted on Friday morning and quickly became the top weekend binge option for Netflix users all around the country. Project Power, a Netflix original film, had an impressive run at #1 on the list heading into the weekend, having held the top spot for an entire week. However, it was no match for Lucifer.
On Saturday morning, the first day after arriving on Netflix, Lucifer shot to #1 on the Top 10 list. The popular series has stayed in the top spot since, not letting any other new entries past. Other new releases this past weekend include The Sleepover and Rust Valley Restorers.
You can check out the full breakdown of the Netflix Top 10 below.
1. Lucifer
"Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective."
2. Project Power
"An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers."
3. Drunk Parents
"Two desperate parents to go extreme lengths to hide their dire financial straits from their daughter and friends."
4. The Sleepover
"What do you do if your parents are kidnapped by a crew of international thieves? You begin a wild overnight adventure — complete with spy gear."
5. The Umbrella Academy
"Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity."
6. The Legend of Korra
"A female avatar who can control the elements fights to keep her city safe from the evil forces of both the physical and spiritual worlds."
7. High Score
"This docuseries traces the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters to life."
8. Hoops
"A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Good luck with that."
9. Mr. Peabody & Sherman
"History's broken, and it's up to a brainy dog and his adorable human sidekick to fix it. Time for madcap fun!"
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.