Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Launch Trailer Released By Netflix

✖

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix and the network has released a new launch trailer for the latest batch of episodes. It's been nine months since the first half of season five premiered and fans that have been waiting that whole time will be happy to learn that the new episodes begin literally seconds after the last episode concluded, which happens to be with the arrival of Dennis Haysbert as the big man upstairs. Star D.B. Woodside previously told TV Line: "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Lucifer season 5 part 2 is already being lauded by fans with ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum giving the new set of episodes a 4 out of 5 review, writing: "These episodes double down on the emotional weight and give fans a truly meaty several hours of entertainment to dive into. There are some major twists and extremely unexpected turns in Season 5B and the ending may prompt some questions about where the series goes next for its sixth and final season, but Lucifer Season 5B is honestly better for all its imperfections. Supported by strong performances, deeply humanizing moments, and a lot of character development, the Devil has done it again with a great season."

the Devil's in the detail. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/mn7tXHZek5 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 28, 2021

Though the fifth season was originally intended to be the end of the series, Netflix and the series' producers up and changed their minds and decided to go for one more, renewing it for another final season with the upcoming sixth. Fittingly though this change didn't alter the producer's plans for season five all that much.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," showrunner Joe Henderson previously said in an interview with Collider. "When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

All five seasons of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.