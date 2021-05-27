Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Opening Scene Released by Netflix

✖

We're less than twelve hours away from the premiere of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix and to hold you over for just a little more time the streamer has released the opening scene from the first episode! Picking up immediately after episode 5.08 from the first batch of Lucifer's fifth season, the sequence sees Dennis Haysbert as God appears on screen for the first time.“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," co-star D.B. Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended." Watch the clip yourself below!

Woodside continued, "And Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!” Haysbert's casting as God was apparently the only option ever cosidered. "We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice," Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly last year. "We were lucky. It was our first and only offer."

Lucifer returns in 12 hours! Until then, my gift to you is the opening scene from tomorrow's premiere! pic.twitter.com/qSaI4Kn9ST — Netflix (@netflix) May 27, 2021

Though season five of Lucifer was previously intended to be the final entry in the series, the series was announced to have been renewed for another final season with the upcoming season six now being the end of the show. Fittingly though, this change didn't alter any of the plans for season five that the executive producers had at all.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson previously said in an interview with Collider. "When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

Seasons 1-4, as well as the first half of Season 5, of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.