Riverdale’s Luke Perry Was Buried in a Mushroom Suit

Riverdale star Luke Perry‘s sudden passing in March after suffering a massive stroke is one that the entertainment world continues to mourn, but Perry’s legacy is one that will live on for some time to come well beyond simply his influence on those he worked with. The actor will also leave a lasting impact on the environment thanks to his burial in a mushroom suit.

On Friday, Perry’s daughter Sophie Perry shared on Instagram that her late father had been buried in a special, eco-friendly mushroom suit instead of a traditional casket in a touching post.

After recalling a trip with a friend to see the redwood trees near San Francisco, Sophie explained that while the mushrooms she saw and photographed on that trip were beautiful, mushrooms have new meaning to her now.

“Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me,” Sophie shared. “Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him,” she continued. “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

According to Coeio, the company that makes the suits, the Infinity Burial Suit has “a built in biomix, made up of mushrooms and other microorganisms that together do three things: aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life.” The suits, which comes in two options — suit and shroud — cost $1,500 each.

Of course, Perry’s legacy will live on beyond a positive impact on the earth. Riverdale star KJ Apa explained in a recent interview that he will never forget Perry, even though The CW show will have to eventually address the situation.

“His legacy is gonna live on in the lives around him, that he worked with, you know?” Apa said. “I’m never gonna forget him and I think it’s still very fresh and we’re all still dealing with it… We’re definitely gonna obviously have to address it at some point. [Possibly] that [means] Molly stepping in as more of an active parent for Archie, but that all depends on the availability of the actors around us. So, you know, we’ll do what we can.”

In addition to his Riverdale role, Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210. His work also includes appearances in The Fifth Element, The Simpsons, and The Incredible Hulk. In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had already been filmed prior to his death, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Production on Riverdale was shut down shortly after his death.

“He took care of us all,” Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes said of Perry on social media. “An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.’

