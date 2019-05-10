MacGyver Renewed for a Fourth Season

With TV Upfronts taking place next week, many of the major networks are starting to make final decisions on which shows will be renewed, which will be cancelled, and which new pilots will be getting series orders for the fall. On Thursday afternoon, CBS made quite a few of these decisions, renewing several of its current programs. This includes the Friday night reboot, MacGyver.

Starring X-Men: First Class‘ Lucas Till, MacGyver has been a pretty steady performer on Friday nights for CBS, though not quite as solid as Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods. It’s been on the bubble for quite a while, but CBS decided it was still doing well enough to bring it back for another round. However, there will be some changes behind the camera in Season 4.

Current showrunner Craig O’Neill is being replaced by Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys), who will serve as co-showrunner alongside creator/executive producer/showrunner Peter Lenkov.

Fortunately, MacGyver is no stranger to big changes. George Eads began the show as a lead alongside Lucas Till, but he recently chose to depart the series. Levy Tran was brought in to potentially replace him, and she is currently expected to continue on as a series regular heading into the new season.

CBS is keeping all three of its Friday night programs running in the fall, with both Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-O also coming back. The three programs join a horde of CBS shows being handed renewals. SEAL Team, Madam Secretary, Bull, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, and Magnum P.I.

James Wan executive produces MacGyver alongside Lenkov, Matalas, Henry Winkler, and Lee Zlotoff.

