The Mandalorian: Next Episode Title Teases Arrival of Ahsoka Tano

At long last, Ahsoka Tano is coming to live-action. The title for next Friday's episode of The Mandalorian is "The Jedi," seemingly confirming we'll see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) come in contact with the likes of Tano for the first time. The news first surfaced on Orbit Showtime Network, a cable provider in the Middle East. There, it was revealed the title for The Mandalorian Chapter 13 would be named "The Jedi." Better yet, the site reveals the episode will clock in around 45 minutes long.

After news of the leak started to spread online, OSN quickly removed mention of the episode title. The same service previously inadvertently spoiled the title for last week's episode as well, which was called "The Siege." Combine the history of the leaks with the fact Dave Filoni is directing the episode — the filmmaker most often credited as the creator of Tano — and you have a pretty clear indication the character's live-action debut is coming up next week.

Reports first surfaced earlier this year that Tano would be joining the live-action Star Wars world played by Luke Cage alumn Rosario Dawson. When asked about the character introduction earlier this year, Filoni played coy in an interview, stopping short of confirming the character's appearance.

"I couldn’t speak to anything at this point," Filoni said in an interview this May. "I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

He continued, "Right now I’m really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau on Mandalorian. We’re having a great time making that show, and you know, we’ll see. But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

