7 Best Sci-Fi Miniseries That You Can Binge in One Weekend

Are you a sci-fi fan who’s seen countless shows in the genre and feels like there’s nothing new left to discover? Looking for something short and different to watch this weekend? Well, forget multi-season runs, dozens of episodes, and that all-too-common feeling of being trapped in a story that drags on forever with no real end. Miniseries are the perfect format for anyone who wants a complete story with a clear beginning, middle, and end that still delivers big sci-fi ideas like time travel, alternate realities, conspiracies, advanced technology, and more. But obviously, nobody wants to waste time on the wrong pick, which is exactly why this list is here to save you.

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Here are 7 sci-fi miniseries that are easy to binge in one weekend and hard to forget afterward because they’re that good. There’s a little bit of everything: from the more cerebral, mysterious, and tense picks to the ones full of action, fast pacing, and that classic sci-fi vibe.

7) Taken

image courtesy of syfy

Steven Spielberg is a genius when it comes to cinema, but he also knows how to produce for TV — and Taken is a perfect example of that, even if it’s not exactly a show people talk about much anymore. It has that early-2000s “prestige TV” feel: ambitious, high-quality, and always jumping through different time periods as it tries to build this big, layered story about aliens and conspiracies. The plot follows three families across multiple generations, all tied together by abductions, experiments, and extraterrestrial encounters. The pacing can stumble here and there, but overall, it’s a really well-constructed show that gives exactly what it promises.

The truth is that there’s something addictive about the way Taken works, because it basically feels like a classified file being opened up, revealing pieces of a mystery spanning five decades. If you’re into sci-fi with government paranoia, that classic mystery vibe, and especially Spielberg’s take on this theme, it’s an easy weekend binge. And you’ll probably finish it thinking you just watched something really special that TV doesn’t make anymore.

6) Sugar

image courtesy of apple tv

Sugar makes its way onto this list almost like a Trojan horse, because if you go in thinking it’s just a detective show, you’ll quickly understand why it stands out (even if it didn’t become a mainstream hit). The story follows John Sugar (Colin Farrell), a private investigator hired to find a missing young woman connected to a powerful Hollywood family. The main character has that classic noir edge, but with a more human and less cartoonish vibe. And as the case gets stranger, that’s when the sci-fi element kicks in and completely changes how you read what you’ve been watching.

Overall, it’s a show that loves playing with mystery, holding back key information, and only dropping clues here and there for the audience. That might frustrate some viewers, since it takes its time before fully showing its hand, and it’s not exactly hardcore, traditional sci-fi either. Still, Sugar is a great binge because it has strong pacing, a slick atmosphere, and enough discoveries to keep you hitting “next episode” without thinking twice.

5) Bodies

image courtesy of netflix

Want the perfect definition of a series built for binge-watching? Bodies is basically that. You start the first episode, and suddenly you’re already on episode four without even realizing it, since the series lives off cliffhangers and constant reveals. But here’s the important part: those tricks aren’t just empty storytelling gimmicks. The premise follows four detectives in four different time periods investigating the same body that appears in London — in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. With that setup, the show actually plays with time and consequence in a surprisingly smart way.

And what starts as a straight-up crime mystery turns into a time-travel conspiracy story with a major historical domino effect behind it. Bodies gives you just enough information to keep you hooked, but still holds back enough to pull you into the next episode. It’s genuinely clever writing. Besides, it deserves way more attention as it’s the kind of story you finish and immediately feel the urge to recommend to everyone you know.

4) Battlestar Galactica (2003)

image courtesy of syfy

Battlestar Galactica is great both for longtime fans of the franchise and for anyone who wants to jump in for the first time. The miniseries basically works as a “pilot event” that sets up the full multi-season show that came afterward. But the best part is that if you don’t feel like continuing, that’s totally fine, since what you get here still has real weight on its own. The story follows the Cylons launching a devastating attack on the Twelve Colonies, nearly wiping out humanity. The survivors escape as part of a fleet, searching for a new home. It starts big, with no wasted time, immediately establishing the world and the stakes. This is a show that knows exactly what it wants to be from minute one.

And anyone who thinks it’s just a space action story is seriously underestimating it. The miniseries goes all-in on politics, religion, paranoia, and messy moral questions, which is what gives it real substance. This is sci-fi that actually has something to say, with strong character work and big themes woven into the plot instead of being tacked on. If you’re looking for a genre classic that still feels cinematic and has a huge fanbase for a reason, Battlestar Galactica is an easy pick.

3) 11.22.63

Image Courtesy of Hulu

Stephen King is always a name that gets talked about in both movies and TV, but some adaptations of his books never get the same level of attention. That’s exactly what happened with 11.22.63, where the main sci-fi hook, and the entire driving force of the story, is time travel. The series follows Jake Epping (James Franco), a teacher who discovers a portal to the ’60s and decides to stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy. So yes, expect a mission, tension, and plenty of suspense, but more than anything, expect the emotional weight of someone trying to change something way bigger than himself (which is what really makes the show work).

The miniseries also nails its period setting without ever feeling fake or overly polished, and the pacing is far more consistent than a lot of shows that aim for epic and end up dragging things out for no reason. But if you want the real reason it’s perfect for binge-watching, it’s because the story stays in control the entire time, even while blending sci-fi with thriller elements and drama. By the end, 11.22.63 feels like you’ve watched a complete journey, not just another interesting concept stretched across a season.

2) Devs

image courtesy of fx

Anyone who watches Devs usually ends up recommending it everywhere, and for good reason. This is a sci-fi that absolutely melts your brain, but in the best possible way. It’s not fun in the traditional sense, since it doesn’t rely on constant action, and it definitely doesn’t spoon-feed you explanations every five minutes. The story follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer who starts investigating her boyfriend’s disappearance after he joins a mysterious, ultra-secret division inside a major technology company. It also works as a thriller, and the unsettling kind at that — the type of show that feels tense from the very beginning, but also makes you completely hooked.

As Lily digs deeper, the mystery leads to a project involving future prediction, reality itself, and the terrifying idea of determinism. That’s when the series turns into an existential debate disguised as a suspense story. So no, Devs is not a show for everyone, but if you like something that makes you think, it’s basically a perfect pick. Every episode gives you one answer and then hits you with two even bigger questions right after. It’s also an amazing one to watch with someone else, since it practically forces you to pause and talk about what you just saw.

1) Scavengers Reign

image courtesy of hbo

Scavengers Reign is a series that makes you wonder why so many sci-fi shows still play it safe. And what does that mean, exactly? In animated form, it follows survivors from a damaged cargo ship who end up stranded on a hostile alien planet, trying to stay alive and having to deal with bizarre creatures and unpredictable ecosystems. But here’s the thing: everything is really strange, really creative, and really different. And it’s not the kind of difference that exists just to look artsy, since the world feels weird because it actually makes sense within the planet’s own biological logic.

What makes it even better is that the show doesn’t turn the premise into some light survival adventure; it treats survival like existential horror, so you’re always watching with the feeling that even the smallest mistake could be fatal. It had the potential to continue, but it was ultimately canceled. However, it still works as a relatively complete story. And unfortunately, it’s still a production that a lot of people don’t even realize exists. But if you’re looking for something to binge, Scavengers Reign is one of the best sci-fi experiences of the decade.

Have you already picked the show you’re going to binge? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!