‘Manifest’ Getting Three Additional Episodes

It looks like the TV’s newest hit mystery is going to continue even longer than we thought. That’s right, there’s more Manifest coming your way.

According to a report from Deadine, NBC has picked up three additional episodes of breakout drama Manifest, bringing the first season total to 16 episodes.

This brings Manifest to a full season, despite not being 22 episodes in length. It has been common for the more serialized dramas on TV, like This Is Us, to get shorter seasons in order for the showrunners to more effectively tell the story. Such will be the case for Manifest. Even though the “full season” order is smaller than it may be for other shows, it’s definitely a good sign for Manifest. The series has quickly become one of the fall’s biggest hits, and it should come as no surprise that NBC is already willing to go all-in on the entire season.

Brand new episodes of Manifest will now run continuously through the first quarter of 2019 without airing any repeats. This is the second show that NBC has picked up for a full season, following medical drama New Amsterdam, which was given a total of 22 episodes.

The mystery of what happened to Flight 828 quickly got viewers’ attention, as the pilot was the second-highest rated show on its premiere night, behind only The Big Bang Theory. Over its first few episodes, Manifest has become the falls top rated new series in the 18-49 demographic, as well as in overall viewers. The series is averaging a 3.9 rating in the demographic and a whopping 17.2 million viewers in the Live+7 numbers. Manifest is the #4 TV series in the demographic, behind This Is Us, The Walking Dead, and The Big Bang Theory.

Manifest is produced and written by Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur. David Frankel, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine serve as executive producers for Warner Bros. and Universal.

New episodes of Manifest air on Monday nights on NBC.