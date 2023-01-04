Marvel Set to Begin Filming New Disney+ Series in Two Weeks

Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now on the horizon, and there are a lot of exciting projects in that future. In addition to a string of blockbuster movies, there will be a number of Disney+ television shows, including the star-studded ensemble comedy series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series, which will follow the new adventures of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), briefly began filming late last year — and it looks like it will be starting up again soon. According to a new tweet from The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill, Coven of Chaos will begin principle photography in Georgia in a few weeks, on Tuesday, January 17th.

New update on #AgathaCovenOfChaos principle photography in Georgia starting 1/17 now, not next Monday. https://t.co/j7OemblhOz — Lizzie Hill – EiC The Cosmic Circus (@MsLizzieHill) January 4, 2023

Who is the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

In addition to Hahn, the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will include fellow WandaVision alums Deborah Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis and Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor. New cast members will include Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone. The nine-episode series will be directed by head writer Jac Schaeffer, as well as Gandja Monteiro. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Brad Winderbaum also serve as executive producers on the series.

"I know a little bit, but I can't say anything," Caulfield told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I can't tell you what to expect, because that would reveal something. I know little, just enough to keep me in the right zone. I think it's all going to be really fun. I haven't seen [Kathryn Hahn] yet. I really love her. She's just the best, effortlessly cool."

Are you excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos? What do you think of this new filming update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.