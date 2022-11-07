Agatha: Coven of Chaos Rumored May Be Marvel's Longest Series Yet

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will begin filming in a matter of weeks, featuring Marvel's latest ever-growing ensemble. Kathryn Hahn returns in the eponymous role and she'll be joined by the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. According to new reports, the Hahn-led series may end up being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest outings yet.

In a new report from The Illuminerdi, the writer's room for Coven of Chaos reportedly turned in scripts for nine episodes. This would tie the series with WandaVision and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for the longest live-action show under the Marvel Studios umbrella, a record that likely won't be smashed until Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ in 2024 with its massive 18-episode run.

Furthermore, the report suggests Jac Schaeffer, the scribe that led the writing rooms for both Agatha and WandaVision will direct at least episode of the upcoming series. She'll be joined by Gandja Monteiro, an upcoming filmmaker with roots in directing music videos.

Is Scarlet Witch appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

As of now, there are no plans for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear in the WandaVision spinoff. Olsen confirmed as much during an interview earlier this year.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight . The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of next year or early 2024. What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!