Charlie Cox Reveals His Least Favorite Episode of Daredevil: Born Again (And It’s a Fan-Favorite)

Charlie Cox had little interest in Marvel’s version of Inside Man. The Marvel Studios-produced revival of Daredevil underwent a major creative overhaul in 2023, when the Hollywood writers’ strike paused production on what was to be an 18-episode first season of Daredevil: Born Again. By the time Marvel brought in The Punisher‘s Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Loki‘s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as director-producers as part of an effort to rewrite, reshoot, or otherwise rejigger the series, only one episode from former head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman’s version remained: “With Interest.”

Episode 5 of the nine-episode season, directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff (Hostages) and written by Grainne Godfree (the Arrowverse series The Flash), takes place almost entirely inside New York Mutual Bank on St. Patrick’s Day.

Matt Murdock (Cox) meets with the bank’s assistant manager, Yusef Khan (Mohan Kapur, reprising his role from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels) about a loan for his law firm when the bank is targeted by Devlin (Cillian O’Sullivan) and a gang of balaclava-clad thugs working for gang boss Luca (Patrick Murney), sent to steal a diamond worth the $1.8 million that is needed to pay restitution to fellow crime lord Viktor (Gino Anthony Pesi). Matt, feigning to be just a regular blind man, then uses his superhuman senses to save Devlin’s hostages and foil the bank robbery without ever suiting up as Daredevil.

“Amongst [the overhaul], there was one episode we didn’t change at all. It’s the episode in the bank, and that was part of the original [shoot],” Cox told The Playlist. “We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original, and just for my money, I wasn’t into it. I didn’t like it. It was my least favorite of the episodes, and I kind of pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible.”

“I said, ‘I don’t believe in a bank heist in 2025. That feels like a 1970s game. Too much technology these days for that to work,’” Cox continued. “And also, I didn’t think the actual device used for the theft was sophisticated enough.”

The episode holds an 8.0 rating on IMDb and a 92% approval from 12 critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews praising the episode as “a zippy one-off,” “fun,” and, as one critic pointed out: “Born Again was supposed to be lighter and less serialized with more self-contained episodes. Episode 5 feels like a holdover from that old vision: a mostly standalone installment centered around one isolated incident in which Daredevil saves the day.”

“I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode,” Cox said. “So, it just goes to show you just don’t know. It’s so subjective. Everyone’s taste is different. And I’ve heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it’s one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they’ve had.”

The 18-episode season 1 was shaved down to nine episodes, with The Punisher Special Presentation to arrive before the currently-shooting eight-episode season 2 hits Disney+ in March 2026. With Scardapane on board from the start, Cox said, “I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show.”

“I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario, the other day and was like, ‘Obviously we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here,’” he added. “He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind. So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt.”

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 — starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal — are now streaming on Disney+.