Marvel's Defenders Shows Are "All Connected" in New Disney+ Promo

It's all connected on Disney+. Marvel TV's Defenders-Verse of shows — Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — are now streaming on Disney+ after Netflix's license to distribute the since-canceled series expired earlier this year. Following the release of a series of posters promoting the exclusivity of the Marvel TV-verse shows on their new platform, the streamer has posted a promo on Instagram linking the character crossovers that culminated in the team-up mini-series The Defenders.

See the "it's all connected" graphic in the Instagram gallery below.

Launched in 2015 with Daredevil on Netflix, the Defenders corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes Matt Murdock, the blind vigilante of Hell's Kitchen known as Daredevil (Charlie Cox); super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter); the unbreakable hero of Harlem, Luke Cage (Mike Colter); and Danny Rand, the human weapon called Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Also operating in the seedier side of the MCU is Frank Castle, the ultra-lethal vigilante criminals fear as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

On March 16, all seasons of the former Marvel-Netflix series landed on Disney+: three seasons of Daredevil and Jessica Jones, two seasons of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, and the eight-episode crossover The Defenders. As part of a 2013 production deal with Netflix, ABC Studios and the now-defunct Marvel Television produced the shows independently from Kevin Feige, the famed Marvel Studios chief behind such MCU-set productions as Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Characters from the inter-connected Defenders shows have since crossed over into the wider MCU. Cox's Matt Murdock and arch-enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) — the Kingpin of Crime who reigned over Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil — appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and episodes of Disney+'s Hawkeye, respectively.

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a statement announcing the mature Marvel series would stream on Disney+ with new parental controls. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

All episodes of Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are now streaming on Disney+.