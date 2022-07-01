Disney+ Releases New Posters for Marvel's Defenders and Punisher

Marvel's street-level heroes are being reimagined in a set of posters from Disney+. March 16th was the date the DefendersVerse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. landed on Disney+ after moving from Netflix. With Marvel securing the rights to the heroes, it allowed their seasons to move from Netflix over to Disney+, and for new speculation to pop up regarding revivals. We've already seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk reappear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, with a new Daredevil series reportedly in the works at Disney+. For now, fans will have to be happy with new posters featuring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.

"Heroes, reimagined by artists," tweets from the Disney+ Twitter account read. Six posters in total are revealed in a Twitter post thread. Artists Chelsea Lowe, Freya, Ryan Shumate, Rico Jr., Berkay Daglar, and Zi Xu created the posters to help promote the seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher all being available together to stream on Disney+.

This isn't the first time that Disney+ has celebrated the arrival of Netflix's former Marvel content. Disney+ also recruited actors such as Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), and Ben Barnes (Billy Russo) to record videos letting fans know where to stream their favorite shows.

The Marvel debuts on Netflix weren't without a few hiccups along the way. For example, the Daredevil landing page originally had a picture of Bullseye up instead of the Man Without Fear. Disney+ did eventually update the Daredevil landing page to fix the mistake. Thankfully, Disney+ did leave the mature content of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones with the addition of a new content rating.

As for the revival of Daredevil, there are reports it may be a continuation of the original Netflix phenomenon. The Disney+ Daredevil series is reportedly from Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. While Marvel hasn't officially confirmed or denied the report, an article from The Hollywood Reporter states Daredevil will be "the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series," according to sources. It isn't entirely clear if this means Daredevil on Disney+ will continue the story after Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, or start up a completely new story arc for the Man Without Fear.

Keep scrolling to check out all six of the Disney+ posters. Make sure to let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!