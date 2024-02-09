Marvel Makes Major Change to Disney+ MCU Timeline

There's been another update to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline. When it first launched, a big selling point for the MCU was the slogan, "It's All Connected." This meant that events and characters from one project would appear in another, such as Agent Phil Coulson popping up in Iron Man, Thor, and The Avengers, before headlining the first MCU television show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s connection to the larger MCU is hotly debated, more official Marvel series' like Hawkeye and WandaVision started debuting on Disney+, along with the DefendersVerse. While it was never clear where these Disney+ shows took place in the MCU timeline, Marvel Studios has cleared that up for any confused fans.

The "MCU Complete Timeline" made its way onto social media this week, with a new graphic detailing each movie, television show, and short produced by Marvel Studios. What makes this infographic all the more appealing is that each season of a TV show is slotted into the timeline. For example, the first seasons of Daredevil and Jessica Jones fall between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as Seasons 1 and 2 of I Am Groot. Even Echo, the newest entry in the MCU, can be found right between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. So for any Marvel fans who like to watch their projects in chronological order, they now have a complete guide to show them the way.

The MCU complete timeline!!! pic.twitter.com/xkS99wYjAx — Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) February 9, 2024

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+

The Marvels has made its long-awaited streaming debut on Disney+. The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel is a team-up affair, with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers joining forces with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. Teyonah Parris made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios production for Disney+. Iman Vellani starred as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, another Disney+ show, which ended with a post-credits scene teasing her The Marvels inclusion. After Ms. Marvel ended its box office run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie, it now heads to Disney+ to find a new audience.

In November, Disney CEO Bob Iger blamed The Marvels bombing at the box office on a lack of executive oversight and the restrictions of making a movie during a pandemic. "The Marvels was shot during COVID," Iger said during a panel at The New York Times' DealBook Summit. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what's being done day after day after day."