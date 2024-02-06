Daredevil: Born Again Beefs Up Security After Recent Set Photos

Since principal photography picked back up on Daredevil: Born Again last month, fans of the show have been inundated with waves of photos from the show's practical sets in New York City. Through these photos, the public has seen anything from a fight featuring new Marvel vigilante White Tiger to the reunification of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and everything in between. Now, it looks like Marvel Studios is starting to beef up security around the show's sets so as not to allow as many things to surface online.

As spotted by set-tracking paparazzi Monday, Marvel Studios' production teams have started to hang black banners outside the sets so people can't look into buildings being filmed in.

Though little is known about the plot of Daredevil: Born Again, the series will follow Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) decision to launch a mayoral campaign for the open seat atop New York City.

"I've seen everything that involved Fisk that's up to this point. I mean, there's some of the new runs, the Kingpin runs that I haven't looked at yet, but as far as everything, any canon that connects Fisk I've read," D'Onofrio said in support of our upcoming Creators on Creators episodefeaturing he and Echo creator David Mack. "All the runs, all the issues, and everything. And so I knew about Maya Lopez's story."

He added, "The [Frank Miller] runs were always very exciting for me. And I found early on before I met David, I found some of his stuff and the first couple of paintings that he did of Fisk were really, really truly inspiring. I didn't get to tell him that for a while, but eventually, I did get to tell him, and then he was just super helpful with turning me onto maybe stuff that I didn't have or anything that he offered his help."

