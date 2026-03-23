Marvel Finally Breaks a Three-Year Streak By Renewing Their Best TV Show in Years

Ever since Marvel Studios began to push into the realm of TV, their stories often took the form of singular, blockbuster shows that only delivered one batch of episodes. Though shows like Loki were renewed for two seasons and Daredevil: Born Again is gearing up to shoot Season 3, the majority of the MCU’s chapters on TV were one-and-done stories. Shows like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and more have only spawned a single season of TV, which has left fans uncertain any time a new show premieres, especially if it ends on a cliffhanger.

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Marvel Studios has now bucked that trend entirely this year, confirming that the best new series of 2026, the eight-episode Wonder Man, has officially been renewed for another batch of episodes. Confirmed in a post on social media with a script page that reads “Wonder Man Season 2,” with Simon Williams’ name across the front in a watermark, the news comes two months after the show’s premiere on Disney+. The post reads: “Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery will return for Marvel Television’s #WonderMan Season 2, co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, coming to @disneyplus.”

Marvel’s Wonder Man Renewed for Season 2

As noted, Marvel has not had the best track record with renewing their shows for additional seasons. Though a series like WandaVision was successful enough to warrant a spinoff in Agatha All Along, many of the other shows have instead been a pipeline back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s offerings on the big screen. Both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Ms. Marvel acted as springboards for feature films Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels. The likes of Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, however, have left just as many dangling plot threads for fans, which have gone completely unacknowledged.

Up until this point, it seemed like Wonder Man might end up suffering the same fate, setting up a storyline with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery that we either would never see completed or would need to be finished on the big screen. Now, Wonder Man will officially get to tell us that story about what happened after its Season 1 cliffhanger, which not only saw Simon Williams’ show off his powers in a magnificent feat that revealed how strong he really is, but also put the two characters on the run from the Department of Damage Control. Wonder Man’s renewal marks the first Marvel Studios series renewed for more episodes since Loki‘s second season back in 2023.

One of the biggest questions about the continuation of Wonder Man is timing. The initial production on the series was obstructed by the Hollywood strikes of 2023, and wasn’t completed until March of 2024. Wonder Man faced another delay when Disney forced Marvel to cut down on how many shows they premiered in a year, pushing the series back another year. As a result, Wonder Man arrived almost two years after it was actually completed. Hopefully, the second batch of episodes for Wonder Man won’t suffer similar delays, but it will have to contend with the fact that one of its co-creators is quite busy working on a Spider-Man sequel for this July, and that if it arrives next year, it may very well need to address the fallout of Avengers: Doomsday. For Marvel fans, though, that would be welcome, not only as a Marvel show getting renewed is great news, but cohesion across the brand has also been lacking.