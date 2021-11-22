Jeremy Renner Reacts to Playing Old Man Hawkeye in 20 Years

Jeremy Renner will never be too old to play Old Man Hawkeye. Suiting up for his sixth turn as skilled marksman and ex-Avenger Clint Barton in Marvel’s Hawkeye, where the retiree reluctantly mentors young archer and future Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Renner is passing the mantle of Hawkeye to the next generation. Renner might not know his Marvel future after the six-episode original series premieres November 24 on Disney+, but is there a future where Renner returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe 20 or even 30 years older?

“Yeah, I love it. Old Man Hawkeye,” Renner told Jake’s Takes when asked if he might follow Logan‘s Hugh Jackman or The Flash‘s Michael Keaton in reprising his iconic role as a grizzled veteran hero. “Yeah, I hope I’m a super joyful Hawkeye. If I’m that old, I hope I just forget all the bad things that happen in life, and he’s just happy. He’s happy Hawkeye. He’s 80, he can’t move, he’s got a terrible limp, but he’s so happy!”

In the Marvel comics, the Wolverine: Old Man Logan storyline reveals Old Man Hawkeye to be one of the last-surviving Avengers in the Wastelands: the ruins of an alternate post-apocalyptic reality where Earth’s mightiest heroes fell to Earth’s mightiest supervillains. This Hawkeye has gone blind in his old age but is still an expert bowman.

In a previous interview with GamesRadar+, Renner revealed he’s uncertain about his Marvel future after Hawkeye. The spin-off series takes place in a post-Blip New York after Avengers: Endgame, where Clint re-entered into retirement when reunited with his family five years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped them out of existence along with half the universe.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer,” he said. “But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Also starring Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Echo, the first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye premiere November 24 on Disney+.

