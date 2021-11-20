Barton Teaches Bishop the Tricks of the Trade in Marvel’s Hawkeye Spot

Who says an old dog can’t teach new tricks? Former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) still has a trick arrow or two up his sleeve when he mentors young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Set in post-Blip New York after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly partners with Kate — an expert archer and his biggest fan — when enemies from his violent past return. In the new Marvel Studios series premiering November 24 on Disney+, it’s going to take everything in Clint’s bag of tricks to wrap up an Avengers-level threat and get home to his family in time for Christmas.

In the latest look at Hawkeye, Clint tinkers with Stark tech when making an arsenal of trick arrows to battle enemies gunning for Ronin. Together, Clint and Kate will have to survive the holidays — and each other — in Marvel’s spirited buddy cop comedy.

“One thing I love so much about the [Matt] Fraction comics is the banter between [Clint and Kate]. Jeremy and I definitely established that on a personal level right away,” Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Steinfeld told Entertainment Weekly about the mentor/protege relationship in Hawkeye. “[There is] a similar dynamic with him taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes and then letting me do my thing.”

Added series executive producer Trinh Tran, “There’s the family man that we’ve portrayed, a more serious character who is no-nonsense and gets through what he needs to do to accomplish the mission. But here he’s pit against Kate, who is super energetic – and at times annoying. It’s putting the two of them together and seeing what comes out of that.”

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Also starring Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Echo, the two-episode series premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye is November 24 on Disney+.

