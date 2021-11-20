Jeremy Renner Suits Up in New Purple Costume for Marvel’s Hawkeye

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will have a purple Christmas when he suits up once more in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Inspired by the comic book run by writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja, Hawkeye gives the former Avenger a new look for Christmas — and a new partner. When a threat from his past catches up with him after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly teams with skilled 22-year-old archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), stepping out in Aja-accurate purple costumes to unravel a criminal conspiracy and get back to his family for Christmas.

See the newest look at Clint’s upgraded superhero suit in the teaser below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hawkeyeofficial/status/1462118547426103298?s=21

“The Fraction/Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating towards,” Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran, who oversaw the Clint co-starring Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, told Entertainment Weekly about the spinoff series. “Once they encounter each other and go off on this journey together, there’s so much they can bounce off each other.”

RELATED: Marvel’s Hawkeye Teaser References Clint Barton’s Classic Costume

Inspired by the heroic Hawkeye after an alien attack on New York in 2012’s The Avengers, Bishop becomes Clint’s superhero partner-in-fighting-crime when an Avengers-level threat emerges in post-Blip NYC at Christmas time.

“One thing I love so much about the Fraction comics is the banter between [Clint and Kate]. Jeremy and I definitely established that on a personal level right away,” Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Steinfeld told EW. “[There is] a similar dynamic with him taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes and then letting me do my thing.”

Along with Fraction/Aja creations Lucky the Pizza Dog and the bros of the Tracksuit Mafia, Hawkeye puts a bow on the Black Widow post-credits scene when Clint finds himself in the crosshairs of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh): the sister-figure of the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Also starring Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Echo, the two-episode series premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye is November 24 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.